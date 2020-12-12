Govt announces interest-free loans for low-fee private schools

In a major relief, the federal government on Friday announced interest-free loans for low-fee private schools. Talking to a delegation of private schools, the federal secretary education said that they had prepared a summary to give interest-free loans to low-fee private schools. He maintained that after the approval of the summary, the educational institutions could obtain the loans.

The secretary said that the schools will pay loans on long term easy instalments. The government was taking measures to provide relief to the educational institutions, he said. The officer said that the government was committed to provide the best quality education to all. On the occasion, the secretary allowed the schools to call the students once a week for home tasks. The delegation demanded of the government to allow them to reopen schools from 11th of January, 2021.

Earlier on September 8, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said that the government was committed to ensure provision of quality education to students. Presiding over a meeting in Islamabad on actions being taken for promotion of higher education in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, PM Imran had said, “Providing opportunities of quality education is among the foremost priority of the incumbent government.”