Oil price rally builds steam as coronavirus vaccine rollouts begin

Oil rose around 1% on Friday, extending a sharp rally overnight that saw Brent rise above $50 for the first time since March, as coronavirus vaccination rollouts kept hopes alive that demand for crude would build up next year. Brent was up 45 cents or 0.9% at $50.70 a barrel by 0121 GMT, after gaining nearly 3% on Thursday. US oil was up 50 cents, or 1%, at $47.28 a barrel, having also risen almost 3% in the previous session. That leaves prices set for a sixth consecutive week of gains as promising vaccine trials helped quell gloom over record increases in the number of new infections and deaths around the world in the coronavirus pandemic. Britain began inoculations this week and the United States could start vaccinations as early as the coming weekend, while Canada on Wednesday approved its first vaccine with initial shots due from next week.













