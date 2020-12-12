UK retail industry warns of higher food prices with no EU trade deal

With prospects for a post-Brexit trade deal with the EU looking precarious, Britain’s retail industry repeated a warning on Friday that shoppers faced higher food prices from next year if new tariffs were imposed in the absence of an agreement.

Britain’s Brexit transition period ends on Dec. 31. In the absence of a deal, Britain would trade with the European Union on World Trade Organisation terms, meaning new tariffs.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday there was a “strong possibility” Britain would not secure a deal.

“Currently, four-fifths of UK food imports come from the EU and without a tariff-free deal, supermarkets and their customers face over 3 billion pounds ($4 billion) in tariffs from 2021,” said Andrew Opie, director of food and sustainability at the British Retail Consortium (BRC).

The BRC said tariffs would force food retailers to raise prices to mitigate the additional costs.

It said many non-food retailers would also face large tariff bills for EU-sourced products, including clothes and ceramics.