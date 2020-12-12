EU DisinfoLab exposed Indian attempts to tarnish Pakistan’s image: Qureshi

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has expressed that Brussels-based non-government organisation, EU DisinfoLab group seconded Pakistan’s stance on India.

Speaking at a press conference accompanied by the Prime Minister’s National Security Advisor Moeed Yusuf, the Federal Minister said Delhi remained engaged in peddling anti-Pakistan propaganda through fake media outlets and think tanks.

Qureshi said an impression was created through media outlets that the situation in occupied Kashmir is normal. India used ANI, a Delhi-based news agency, to disseminate fake news, he disclosed, adding it also provided material for shady activities.

He said: “The recent report of EU DisinfoLab titled Indian Chronicles has exposed India trying to tarnish Pakistan’s image.” “All such reports vindicate Pakistan and back up its position in front of the international community”. India used fake NGOs as a tool to peddle propaganda against the country, the foreign minister pointed out. Globally, Qureshi said the Indian network is working to improve the image of India while damaging the reputation of rival countries so that Delhi may benefit from more support from the world community. He urged the international community to take note of such steps by the RSS-BJP regime.