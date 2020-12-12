GCUF cancels admission test to four PhD programmes

In a faux pas over the allegations of flawed and irregularities in the admission process, the Government College University Faisalabad has cancelled four PhDs programs entrance tests even after displaying merit list and directed the newly-admitted students of the said programs to refund their fees.

The vice-chancellor while taking note of the allegations, cancelled the PhDs admission tests of different programs including Sociology; Human Nutrition and Dietetic; Physics and Applied Psychology.

According to the details, there were complaints of massive irregularities in the admission test and admissions of PhD in GC University Faisalabad. Vice Chancellor Dr Shahid Kamal has taken immediate notice and stopped the admission process of different departments.

Admission of PhD of Human Nutrition and Dietetics has been canceled over the allegations of ‘neglect’ of merit and recommendations for admission of candidates. The Vice Chancellor referred the case of Dr. Rabia Shabbir, Chairperson of Human Nutrition to the Advanced Studies Research Board and students Anam Nazir, Noshiza Majeed, Muneeb Al Hasnain, Kanwal Hafeez, Nazwa Atrat, Owais Saleem, Maryam Tariq, Sana Azhar. Amjad has been ordered to refund the submitted fee. The Vice-Chancellor has also reprimanded the Chairman of the Department, Dr. Babak Mahmood, for ignoring merit in the entrance test of Sociology and has stopped the admission of PhD in Sociology. The merit lists of PhD Applied Psychology and PhD Physics could not be made on the issue of entrance test alone. While in other 26 subjects PhD entrance test and interview lists have been approved. When contacted about complaints of scams in the PhD entrance test, university spokesman Zeeshan Ahmad Khan said he did not know anything about it. If the Vice-Chancellor has taken notice, there must be good reasons for it.