SHC acquits two MQM workers in Maulana Deenpuri murder case

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Friday acquitted two MQM workers who were earlier sentenced to life for the assassination of three religious scholars, including Maulana Abdul Majeed Deenpuri. Ali Hassaan Zaidi and Qamar Ali Zaidi had filed appeals with the SHC against the life sentences awarded by an anti-terrorism court in November 2018, which were accepted, thus declaring the earlier verdict as null and void.

It was January 31, 2013 when Deenpuri along with Maulana Hassan Ali Shah and Mufti Muhammad Saleh were targeted to kill on Shahra-e-Faisal near Nursery by the armed attackers by opening fire at their car.