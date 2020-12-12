CM KPK and Punjab Governor calls on PM Imran Khan

Punjab Governor Chaudhary Muhammad Sarwar called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad today (Friday) and held discussion on Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority and the steps being taken to increase the cotton crop production.

The Prime Minister directed the provision of clean drinking water to the people under the Aab-e-Pak project. The Prime Minister was informed that work on the project will be started in January next year.

The Governor Punjab informed the Prime Minister a comprehensive strategy has been prepared after taking on board the relevant stakeholders to bolster the cotton production. He said provision of quality seeds and pesticides will help increase the cotton production. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mehmood Khan also called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad today (Friday) and held detailed discussions on the province’s political situation and the development of tribal districts.