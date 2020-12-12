LHC reserves verdict on harassment plea against PML-N leaders

Lahore-High-CourtThe Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday reserved its verdict on a plea challenging First Information Reports (FIRs), arrests and harassment of PML-N leaders and workers by the provincial police. During the course of hearing before head of the bench Justice Chaudhry Mushtaq Ahmed, a report was submitted on behalf of the province’s top police official and the Capital City Police Officer (CCPO). The report disclosed that any illegal harassment has neither or nor will be caused to the MPAs, MNAs or other leaders and workers of the PML-N by police officials. The report further claimed that no PML-N worker has been arrested nor any raid conducted in connection with the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) rally on December 13. “The allegations levelled by the petitioner are false and baseless.” At the onset of hearing, Advocate Rafaqat Ali Dogar alleged that Punjab police have prepared a list of PML-N leaders and workers who are being arrested to foil the PDM rally terming it as political victimization. Counsel for another party in the matter alleged that government was bent upon preventing the PDM’s gathering on December 13 by implicating the party leaders and workers under false FIRs, adding the government is creating fear amongst the public to restrain them from assembling at the rally by citing the spread of Covid-19. Opposing the contentions of petitioners, Advocate General Punjab Ahmed Awais submitted that neither someone will be illegally harassed nor any illegal arrest would be made, however, he said that no one will be spared if found guilty of violating SOPs prescribed for Covid-19.













