Compensation plan for Thar residents

The Sindh government has approved “The Gorano Compensation Plan” for disbursements of Rs100,000 compensation each to the residents of Gorano wastewater reservoir living within the radius of one-kilometre vicinity every year for next years to come. The compensation shall be paid through Thar Foundation to 506 eligible married households after a list to be duly notified by the deputy commissioner office of Tharparkar within the next few days.

According to lawmakers from Tharparkar and the copy of the decision available with Daily Times, the decision was made during a meeting held under the chair of the minister for energy, Imtiaz Ahmed Shaikh, and participated by secretary energy department , Syed Tariq Shah, parliamentarians from Thar MNA Dr Mahesh Malani, MPA Fakeer Sher Mohammad Bilalani, the chief executive officer (CEO), Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company (SECMC), and Thar Foundation, Syed Abul Fazal Rizvi, DG Sindh Coal Authority Aijaz Shah and deputy commissioner Tharparkar Mohammad Nawaz Soho and general manager Thar Foundation Naseer Memon and other relevant officials.

The provincial minister for energy Imtiaz Ahmed Shaikh said that disbursement of Gorano compensation was another promise fulfilled by the Government of Sindh made to the people of Thar.

Appreciating the efforts made by Block II operator SECMC for providing maximum employment and livelihood opportunities to the locals, the minister said he would ensure maximum benefits from all Thar Coal projects. “Funds of Rs 77 million for the Gorano Compensation Plan have already been released to the Thar Foundation for early disbursements after fulfilling the official formalities,” he added. Mr Shaikh said the Sindh government was fully committed to providing all basic life amrenties to the people of Thar through thick and thin adding he assured that those being affected by mining and coal extraction would duly be compensated for all their properties. Earlier, the compensation plan was presented by CEO SECMC and briefed that Thar Foundation had conducted a detailed household field survey of the adjacent settlements of Gorano Reservoir. “The lists were duly verified by the community elders and local revenue officials and all the stakeholders,” he added. He further briefed that under the Gorano welfare plan, Thar Foundation had already installed five reverse osmosis drinking water filtration plants, two primary schools, one mother and child health clinic with a dedicated female medical officer, Gorano picnic area along with the provision of livelihood opportunities to the local people.