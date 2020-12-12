Main accused in rape, murder of minor girl in Peshawar nabbed

Peshawar Police have arrested the prime accused in the rape and murder of a 7-year-old girl.

The incident had happened in Balokhel area of Peshawar where a minor girl had been raped, killed and later her body burnt by the killer.

Capital City Police Officer Muhammad Ali Gandapur addressed a press conference, wherein the accused, Asif Raza alias Malang, was also paraded before the media.

The CCPO said the arrestee had confessed that he burnt the body of Aliya to eliminate any evidences in the case.

He confessed that he molested her, and then killed her and also torched the body so that he avoids being arrested by the police, said Gandapur.

The arrestee was also rapidly changing locations to evade arrest but the police nabbed him during a raid in Khyber tribal district, Gandapur added.

SSP Operations Mansoor Aman, SP Waqar Ahmad and other officers also attended the press conference.

He said after the recovery of the charred body of the minor girl on November 19 in Badaber Police Station limits, they formed five teams to trace the blind murder case.

First team did the profiling in Badaber, another team collected intelligence and one group of cops checked mobile phones. Also, there was a team who interrogated the arrestees and yet one more team conducted raids.

Also, as soon as the news of the arrest of the accused got viral, the villagers of Balokhel torched the house of the arrestee. They said a local committee had decided to torch the house of the accused in such a heinous crime. The policemen later rushed to the spot to disperse the mob.

Meanwhile, Sanaullah Abbasi, the IGP of the province, later awarded and cash amounts and commendation certificates to those police officials who arrested the accused. He praised the police teams and said that they should continue efforts to eliminate crime, particularly those against children.