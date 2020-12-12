Opposition promoting sole agenda of saving its corruption: Buzdar

In a statement, the CM said the opposition leaders have proved that they are totally unconcerned about the safety of the general public in the corona pandemic. The opposition is doing politics at the cost of the life of the people, he said. They are causing to spread coronavirus through meetings and this shows their insincerity; he said and stressed that putting the lives of the people at stake is no politics. Usman Buzdar emphasised that getting an NRO is the actual destination of PDM but they should remember that they will not get it from PM Imran Khan. The desires of the opposition will not be fulfilled and the government will complete its term, he added.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has announced mega projects worth billions of rupees for the development of Lahore city and said that Lahore will be given its due right.

Usman Buzdar said that a state-of-the-art 1000 beds general hospital will be established on 124 kanal land of LDA at Ferozepur Road near Arfa Karim Technology Tower at a cost of Rs 9 billion.

This hospital will have a capacity of 400 beds in the general ward, 400 beds in cardiology and 200 beds in blood diseases wards.

He said that the summary of the health department has been approved in this regard.

He said that Mother & Child Care hospital is being completed in Ganga Ram hospital at a cost of Rs 4 billion.

He further stated that Children Hospital has been awarded status of University of Child Health Sciences and an amount of Rs 4 billion has been allocated for this university.

Usman Buzdar said that he had visited Children Hospital and witnessed the rush of children.

He termed this university first of its kind for providing treatment to the children.

He further maintained that the radiology department has been established in Services Hospital at a sum of Rs2.5 billion. This radiology department has 225-beds as well. He said that no new hospital was constructed in Lahore after Jinnah Hospital therefore pressure is being increased on the existing hospitals and the government has started working for setting up of new hospitals.

He stated this while addressing a ceremony held in connection with announcing mega projects for the development of Lahore at 90-SQA on Friday. He said that traffic jams on all the major roads of Lahore have become routine matters which creates problems for the citizens.

The government has decided to construct flyovers and underpasses to redress this problem.

He further disclosed that flyovers will be constructed at Shakam Chowk and Karim Block Market Chowk. These two projects will cost approximately Rs 6 billion. He further maintained that an underpass will also be constructed on Ferozepur Road near Gulab Devi Hospital at a cost of Rs 1 billion. He said that people of North Lahore have been deprived from the basic facilities.

He said that an overhead bridge starting from Railway Station to Sheranwala Gate will be constructed at a cost of Rs. 4.5 billion. The construction of this overhead bridge will improve the transportation between North and South parts of the city besides solving the traffic related issues. He said that completion of these projects will provide relief to Lahorities in true sense. Permission has been given to construct high-rise buildings in Lahore.

He further stated that in the first phase four thousand apartments will be constructed in LDA city for the low-income segment. He said that the government is planning to launch a project of constructing more than 35 thousand apartments over an eight thousand kanal of land.

LDA flats will be given to the low-income segment on easy terms. The instalment of these flats will be Rs15000 per month to be payable in 20 years’ time period. He said there is a plan to develop a new city at river bank of Ravi on the pattern of Dubai.

Ravi River Urban Development Project has been launched. This project will raise the water level in the city besides ensuring investment of billions of rupees. A plan has also been chalked out to establish a Financial Centre near Walton and its feasibility is being prepared. A mega water drainage project with the cooperation of Asian Development Bank has been started in the city at a cost of Rs 19 billion. The completion of this project will ensure that no rainwater will remain stagnant on roads.

It may deprive someone from a photoshoot in rainwater with log shoes. He said that years old and dilapidated sewerage lines will be revamped gradually. He said that the project of main drainage pipeline from Haji Camp toward Ravi has been completed. He said that 10 underground water tanks will be constructed in Lahore to restore the rainy water at a sum of Rs 2.8 billion.

He said that an underground water tank in Bagh-e-Jinnah had ensured the drainage of rainy water within a few minutes in monsoon season. Modern and international standard bus terminal will be constructed at Thokar Niaz Beg over 100 kanal of land at a cost of Rs 3 billion.

In the first phase pollution-free 50 electric buses will be plied on different routes and this project is being assisted by the World Bank.

Scope of these buses will be extended to the other cities as well and no subsidy will have to be given, he added. He said that the Punjab government and Walled City Authority with the cooperation of Agha Khan Culture Services are restoring the Shahi Fort in its original condition.

The Agency for International Development from France will also cooperate in this project. This project will be completed in five years and will cost Rs4 billion.

He said that facilities at Data Darbar and shrine of Bibi Pak Daman are being improved. Panahgah and almonries are being established all over the province. PKLI is fully functional and conducts operations. Government is setting up a Local Government Academy at a cost of Rs 2 billion.

He said that construction of new buildings of Punjab Assembly was stopped without any reason in the previous regime. A complete fund has been given for the construction of a new building which will soon be completed. Drug and Food Lab will soon be made functional.

He said that the government has not put off the projects of the previous government. Former rulers had left incomplete projects worth 1300 billion. He said that my political and administrative team has given the mega package for Lahore by working round the clock. He said that the government has prepared the development profile of 36 districts. Lahore is the heart of Pakistan and very close to our hearts as well. Though I belong to Southern Punjab but development of Lahore is also very dear to me, Usman Buzdar added.

PTI government has a vision of solving the problems of the Lahorities. Mega projects are the right of Lahore which the government is delivering. Usman Buzdar said that he personally monitor all the development projects. He said we are not giving false hopes but taking practical measures. He said that all the facilities will be improved for the Lahorities.

Secretary Health gave the briefing on the health projects started in Lahore.

DG LDA briefed the projects related to infrastructure, flyover and overhead bridge. Secretary transport briefed the new projects launched for improving the transport facilities. DG Walled City Authority briefed about the restoration program of Shahi Fort. Provincial ministers Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Murad Raas, Yasir Humayun, SACM Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, assembly members, President PTI central Punjab Ijaz Chaudhry, Vice Chairman LDA Sheikh Muhammad Imran, high rank officers, columnists, anchorpersons and senior journalists were present on this occasion.