Safdar moves petition in IHC for foolproof security

Captain-Safdar-accountability-courtCapt (retd) Muhammad Safdar Awan, son-in-law of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, moved a petition in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday seeking foolproof security. Naming the interior ministry as respondent, he requested the IHC to direct it to liaise with the IGPs of KPK, Punjab, Sindh and Islamabad to provide him foolproof security whenever he travels to different areas of the country. Safdar Awan stated he faces life threats as he was previously attacked in Lahore when he was accompanying his wife Maryam Nawaz to the NAB headquarters for the latter’s hearing in a graft case. He said he frequently travels all over the country along with his wife in connection with the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) rallies and to attend hearings of different cases instituted against him, for which he needs foolproof security.













