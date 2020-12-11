Aguero on target as Manchester City sink Marseille in CL

MANCHESTER: Sergio Aguero came off the bench to score for Manchester City as they cruised past Olympique Marseille 3-0 in Champions League Group C on Wednesday. The result means the French team finished bottom of the group and failed to make the Europa League spot despite third-placed Olympiakos losing 2-0 to group runners-up Porto. City were already assured of top spot and ahead of Saturday’s Manchester derby rested keeper Ederson and gave a start to American back-up goalkeeper Zack Steffen. Spaniard Ferran Torres put City ahead three minutes after the interval, firing home from close range after a strong run into the box from Riyad Mahrez. Argentine striker Aguero came off the bench in the 67th minute and took just 10 minutes to score, poking home after Marseille keeper Steve Mandanda failed to hold Nathan Ake’s header from a corner. Substitute Raheem Sterling added the third with a tap-in in the final minute. City finished on 16 points, a club record haul from the competition’s group stage. Brazilian Otavio and Colombian Mateus Uribe were on target for Porto as they beat Greek side Olympiakos 2-0.













