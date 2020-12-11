‘Ertugrul’ and ‘Meray Paas Tum Ho’ top Google’s Year in Search for TV in Pakistan

Google released its Year in Search 2020 earlier this week and ARY Digital’s 2019 mega-hit ‘Meray Paas Tum Ho’ remained the second most searched television show in Pakistan in 2020, just behind Turkish serial ‘Ertugrul.’

The list, led by Ertugrul clinching the top spot, also includes the Netflix hit Money Heist that rounds up the top three. The Salman Khan hosted Indian reality TV show Bigg Boss 14 was fourth on the list, followed by Mirzapur Season 2 closing the top 5.

Another ARY Digital serial ‘Mera Dil Mera Dushman,’ starring Alizeh Shah, Noaman Sami and Yasir Nawaz in leading roles also featured on the list at the seventh spot. The DC Comics origin story of Batman’s arch-nemesis, Joker, came in at 10th.

MPTH, starring Ayeza Khan, Humayun Saeed, and Adnan Siddiqui, is one of the most successful Pakistani TV serials in recent times, shattering TRP records during its five-month-long run from August 2019 to January 2020. On the other hand, Mera Dil Mera Dushman also raked in rave reviews, garnering high ratings during its run. Ertugrul was introduced to the Pakistani public by Prime Minister Imran Khan, who requested it to be aired on national TV. The Turkish series shattered YouTube records with millions tuning in to catch up on the show.