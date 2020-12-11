Kse-100 Index edges higher despite political uncertainty

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued to witnesa directionless trading session on Wednesday as mounting political uncertainty weighed on Investor sentiments. The benchmark kse-100 gained 101.81 points by the closing bell to clock at 42,305.84 points.

On Wednesday, the index extended its gains from the previous session as the stocks oscillated between positive and negative zones. The benchmark KSE-100 Index touchedits intraday low at 42,119.63 after losing 84.40 points and intraday high at 42,441.31 after gaining 237.28 points.

The race between bulls kept market under check as political noise kept investors cautious. investors’ closely monitored developments on the political front, as opposition led Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has ramped up the political temperatures in the country by decided to resign en masse from the National Assembly of Pakistan.

During the session foreign investors remained net sellers of worth $1.98 million worth of equities. Local investors remained net buyers during the day, withBroker Proprietary Trading leading the buying chart, as they raked in $5.3 million worth of equities, followed by Insurance Companies with $2.9million worth of equities and Mutual Funds with $0.57 million worth of equities.

The volume at Kse-100 index increased from 244.32million shares from the previous session to 208.32 million shares, while the over-all market volumes also surgedfrom 438.15 million shares in the previous session to 472.36 million shares. The volume chart was led by Pakistan International Bulk Terminal Limitedfollowed by Unity Foods Limited K-Electric limited. The scrips exchanged 50.01 million, 35.61 million and 34.14 million shares, respectively.

Sectors, which lifted the index, were Commercial Banks with 47 points, Technology & Communication with 21 points, Cement with 15 points, Transport with 13 points and Fertilizer with 12 points. Among the scrips, the most points added to the index was by Fauji Fertilizer Company Limitedwhich contributed 32 points followed by TRG Pakistan Limited with 21 points, HabibBank Limited with 17 points, Bank Al HabibLimited with 15 points and Pakistan International Bulk Terminal with 13 points.

However, sectors which dented the index were Oil & Gas Exploration Companies with 20 points, Power Generation & Distribution with 9 points, Pharmaceuticals with 8 points, Oil & Gas Marketing Companies with 5 points and Investment Banks with 2 points. Among the scrips, The most points taken off the index was by Engro Corporation Limited which stripped the index of 20 points followed by Mari Petroleum Company Limited with 10 points, Pakistan Oilfield Limited L with 7 points, Kohinoor Textile Mills Limited with 5 points and United Bank Limited with 5 points.