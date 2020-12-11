Foreign exchange reserves increase by $160m to $20.40bn

The liquid foreign exchange reserves of the country increased by $160 million (+0.79 percent) during a week to reach $20.402 billion by the week ended on December 04, 2020, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said on Thursday.

The foreign exchange reserves of the country were $20.242 billion on the week ended on November 27, 2020.During the week ended December 04, 2020, SBP received $359 million from multilateral/bilateral sources including $307 million from Asian Development Bank (ADB).

After accounting for external debt repayments, SBP reserves increased by $188 million to $13.298 billion.The foreign exchange reserves held by commercial banks, however, fell by $27 million (-0.38 percent) to $7.104 billion during the week ended on December 04, 2020 as compared with $7.131 billion a week ago.