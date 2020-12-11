Samsung redefines consumer viewing experience with NewestQLED 8K Q950TS

Samsung Electronics introduced its nextgeneration QLED 8K device, the Q950TS, offering a glimpse into the future of display technology. It combines cutting-edge innovations that make the viewing experience more immersive with connected features that make consumer lifestyles more integrated to deliver the ultimate home entertainment experience.

Samsung’s 2020 QLED 8K lineup provides consumers with an unprecedented viewing experience and unparalleled smart home integration. It leverages the power of enhanced AI (Artificial Intelligence) technology to improve audio, video and smart capabilities. Plus, it offers a range of smart features powered by Tizen, making it easier than ever for consumers to use voice commands and access new features like Tap View andMulti View.

Reinventing TV Design

The Q950 practically eliminates the bezel around the display to create a screen-to-body ratio of nearly 99 percent, the largest in the market. This produces a stunning Infinity Screen effect while viewing content, where the bezels seem to disappear, resulting in an even more immersive viewing experience that eliminates the boundaries between the TV and its surroundings.

In addition, the Q950TS is only 15 millimeters thin across the entire display. In combination with a completely flat black panel, the Q950 can lay flush against the wall or create a striking silhouette when placed on a media stand.

Redefining Picture Quality

The QLED 8K lineup reflects Samsung’s commitment to leading the industry in the implementation, adoption, and playback of 8K resolutions. The Q950TS therefore meets the requirements of the 8K Association’s Certified Test Specifications as well as the CTA 8K Ultra HD Display Definition.