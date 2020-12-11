SAPM Nadeem Babar hails British interest to invest in energy

H.E Dr. Christian Turner, High Commissioner of United Kingdom in Pakistan called on Mr. Nadeem Babar, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Petroleum at the Petroleum Division this morning.

SAPM shared the structural reforms being carried out in the energy sector in view of newly promulgated Renewable Energy Policy of Pakistan. He said that the government had set an ambitious targets to introduce 20 percent renewable energy by 2025, and 30 percent by end of 2030. With an additional share of 30-40percent hydel power generation, Pakistan will have the cleanest generation mix as a result. SAPM also apprised the envoy that the government is focusing on assembly & manufacturing of wind turbines and solar panels for renewable energy projects here in Pakistan with collaboration of some foreign companies and also invited British companies to participate in these projects.

The High Commissioner commended the initiatives taken by the current government to revamp the energy sector and said that UK looked at Pakistani energy market as of great potential. He shared that British companies are interested to invest in the energy sector of Pakistan especially in off grids solutions and distributed generation system. He also indicated that approximately USD 1.5 billion of credit line for export credit facility remains largely unused and urged Pakistani projects to utilize it more.

SAPM hailed the British Companies’ interest to invest & expressed that the government would welcome investment and the presence of British companies in the energy sector of the country.