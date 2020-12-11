Pakistan’s first drive-in cinema to be inaugurated on Friday

The first ever drive-in cinema in Pakistan will be inaugurated in Islamabad on December 18 to enable the fans to watch movies from the comfort and safety of their cars, it was reported.

The drive-in cinema will be launched at the Parade Ground adjacent to Islamabad Highway by the Capital Development Authority (CDA) in collaboration with a private telecom company for a period on one month.

Sources said that the movies will be screened from 5:30 in the evenings from Friday to Sunday to entertain the movie fans from the comfort and safety of their cars

According to Rizwan Afzal, head of marketing of a private telecom company, the entertainment for the moviegoers in the federal capital would be restored but Corona SOPs would be strictly followed.