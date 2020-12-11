Burying the dead: Myanmar’s Muslim Covid volunteers

Sweating under his protective gear, volunteer Sithu Aung lays another coronavirus victim to rest — offering crucial funeral rites to his Muslim community in Myanmar’s virus-ravaged commercial capital.

For the past few months, the 23-year-old father and his fellow volunteers have been living in a cemetery, isolated from their families, as they spend their days collecting the bodies of the deceased from Yangon’s overflowing hospitals and quarantine centres.

Without the team’s efforts, the bodies would be cremated — a practice that is usual in the majority-Buddhist nation but strictly forbidden under Islamic law.

Thanks to them, the dead instead receive a short funeral conducted by a local imam at a Muslim cemetery, in the presence of a handful of socially distanced immediate relatives.