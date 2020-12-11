PML-N has not yet demanded resignations: Maryam Nawaz

maryam-nawaz-sharifPakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had decided in its meeting for the assembly members to submit their resignations with their party leaderships, PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz on Thursday said.

“Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz hasn’t yet formally demanded resignations from its parliamentarians,” she said.

“We will ask for resignations after December 13,” she said.

“Resignations have already piled up with us as the MNAs and MPAs brought resignations along with them in party meeting,” PML-N vice president said.

It is to be mentioned here that opposition parties’ alliance PDM has scheduled to hold a public meeting in Lahore on Dec 13, to flex their political muscles.

“Imran Khan is now seeking NRO from the PML-N and the PDM,” Maryam Nawaz stated. “The PDM will emerge victorious in its struggle,” she added.

“We were not aware he was competing with the chair and tent-wallas,” she taunted.

According to reports, the national and provincial assemblies members of the party have started sending their resignations to PML-N leadership including Chairman Public Accounts Committee Rana Tanveer Hussain MNA.

The number of members that have submitted their resignations to the party leadership have reached to 40, including 31 members of Punjab Assembly and nine members of the National Assembly, according to party sources.

Former prime minister and senior Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Yousuf Raza Gilani said party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has refrained the PPP members from publically discussing the issue of assembly resignations.

Addressing the media after appearing before an accountability court, the former premier said that Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and other leaders have categorically stated that decisions by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) will be implemented.

Responding to a question about reservations within the party on the issue of resignations, Gilani responded: “When decisions are made, they are for the entire party. PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto asked party leaders to stop discussing the issue of resignations on television channels.”

He added that Bilawal has asked PPP leaders to wait till the meeting of the Central Executive Committee (CEC).