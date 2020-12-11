Truth about India disinformation

In communication sciences, one thing is called propaganda, and then another thing is called white lie. Both tools have, however, short life. Indian people must question their government for standing in the hall of shame in the wake of the disclosures by the EU DisinfoLab which published its latest report ‘Indian Chronicles’ unearthing an organized Indian network spreading disinformation since 2005. According to the report, the network would work to bring disrepute to the nations, which Delhi deemed hostile, such as Pakistan and China, while the targeted audiences were Indian people and international forums. The other objectives of disinformation would be to highlight pro-Indian and anti-Pakistan (and anti-Chinese) feelings in India. The Foreign Office on Thursday also raised the issue in a press conference and brought the world’s attention towards “India’s systematic tactic of a mass propaganda campaign to malign Pakistan and international institutions”. The EU DisinfoLab tweeted: “REVEALED: Indian Chronicles – how a massive 15-year influence operation successfully targeted the EU & UN with 750+ fake local media and 10+ zombie-NGOs”. Indian Chronicles aimed at undermining Pakistan internationally through resurrecting dead NGOs and even dead people at the UN. “They impersonated the EU. They laundered content produced by fake media to real media – and reached millions in South-Asia & across the world”, tweets the body. The EU Disinfo was first alerted by a shocking discovery when Martin Schulz, former President of the European Parliament, was said to have left politics. He was dubbed as leading an NGO, which ceased to exist in 2007 and was now regularly speaking at the UN Human Rights Council only targeting Pakistan. Several such similar fake entities have been discovered.

The discovery of the network underlines the need for a thorough investigation by the international bodies, especially the UN, into Indian disinformation campaigns involving Pakistan and China from time to time. The Brussels-based body’s investigation is a proof for Pakistan that “substantiates Pakistan’s position in front of the International community”. Moreover, the UN and governments around the world should closely look into the words emanating from the Indian side when the keyword is Pakistan and China. Taking the cover of such falsehood, India has been trying in vain to cover-up the persecution of minorities and Kashmiris. It is the time the UN, the US and EU blacklist the individuals and bodies involved campaigns of destruction of truth. Moreover, the Indian public should understand that their government’s actions are powered by, what Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi says, “fascist ideals” that “even put Goebbels to shame”. *