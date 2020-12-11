Animal sanctuary 

Marghzar Zoo in Islamabad has finally shown the way forward for the future of all other zoos in the country. After a lengthy legal battle, rights activists have succeeded not only in rescuing all the animals trapped there, but also converting this facility into an animal conversation site. On Wednesday, Prime Minister’s Adviser on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam announced the development. He said that professionals trained in rehabilitation of animals will be hired and modern equipment will be procured to run this facility. The zoo lies at the feet of the picturesque Margalla Hills National Park, covering 82 acres of land. Back in 2017, American singer Cher visited this zoo and found the elephant chained alone in his enclave. She started a movement to free that animal. The elephant was a gift from Sri Lanka to Ziaul Haq. His name is Kaavan and he is the only Asian elephant in the country. Asian elephants have a lifespan of 40 years on average. Hence, the elephant spent over 35 of his life in that zoo. The court had ordered relocation abroad of this elephant and two bears.

After much toing and froing, the Climate Change Ministry sent the elephant to a sanctuary in Cambodia. To win Kaavan his release, the activists had to launch a massive movement on social media. Efforts of Friends of Islamabad Zoo, a group of young volunteers who did not let the world miss anything going with Kaavan, could not be put down. After achieving this uphill task, the volunteers are again knocking at the stony doors of the ministry to wrestle freedom of the poor bears from its grip. All documents to transport these animals to a sanctuary in Jorden have been arranged. Reputable international activists and organizations are also willing to rescue these bears. All they need is a nod from the ministry. We in this space ask the authorities concerned to let these ill-fated animals go. Hundreds of animals and birds have either died of ill-treatment or gone missing from this zoo. If these two bears can be saved, they must be. The process that has been set in motion in Islamabad should be taken further to all other cities of the country. All zoos need to be converted into animal sanctuaries. There also is a need to have stringent laws against animal cruelty.