Pakistan Army hits India hard at LoC

Two soldiers of the Pakistan Army were martyred in an encounter with Indian forces on Wednesday, according to Inter-Services Public Relations.

Pakistan Army troops responded befittingly to unprovoked Indian aggression at the Line of Control (LoC) on Wednesday, dealing “heavy losses” to Indian soldiers in men and material, ISPR said. The DG ISPR tweeted about the confrontation between the two armies at the LoC, stating that Indian troops violated the ceasefire agreement yet again in the Khuiratta sector.

“Indian troops initiated CFVs in Khuiratta Sector along #LOC. Pakistan army troops responded befittingly. Reports of heavy losses 2 Indian troops in men & material. During exchange of fire, while fighting valiantly, 2 soldiers, Lance Naik Tariq & Sepoy Zaroof embraced shahadat,” tweeted the DG ISPR.

President Dr. Arif Alvi Thursday telephoned the families of two soldiers martyred at Line of Control consequent to the firing by Indian troops.

“Called the families of Lance Naik Tariq and Sepoy Zaroof for condolences,” the president tweeted.

Both the soldiers martyred when Indian troops fired across the LoC in their continued cease fire violations.

“Families are courageous and they thank Allah for this honor. These are the brave who protect us,” the president remarked.