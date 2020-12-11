Maryam moves court against seizure of Nawaz’s property

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz has approached an Islamabad accountability court against seizure of her father Nawaz Sharif’s property in the Toshakhana reference, reported ARY News.

She filed an application in the court on behalf of her father. After an initial hearing, Judge Syed Asghar Ali issued notices to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and others to submit their response to the application by December 16.

Sharif’s seized house in Murree is registered in the name of his late wife Begum Kulsoom Nawaz, the application stated, adding it was purchased before the date mentioned in the reference. The house was divided among the family members after her death and a court had already given a verdict regarding the division, the application said.

Maryam pleaded with the court to set aside the order regarding the seizure of the house.

In October, the court had ordered the authorities concerned to seize the former prime minister’s assets. The accountability watchdog had submitted a detailed record of Nawaz’s moveable and immoveable properties in pursuance of the court’s directives.

The judge then ordered authorities to freeze the national and international bank accounts owned by the PML-N supremo in a private Lahore bank. He also ordered that 1,650 canals of agricultural land in Lahore and 102 canals in Sheikhupura be also be seized as well as his house in Murree.