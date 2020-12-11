CTD arrests five RAW-linked terrorists from Lahore

Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of the Punjab police on Thursday claimed to have apprehended five Indian spy agency RAW-linked terrorists belonging from Lahore. Sharing details of the raid, the CTD officials said that the terrorists were nabbed from Lahore’s area of Shahdira. They were identified as Samar Kand, Abdul Rehman, Wazir Gul, Asmatullah and Imran. The terrorists reached Lahore from Afghanistan two months ago with a task to target sensitive places in Lahore including the Civil Secretariat by the Afghan Intelligence Agency. The meeting was also attended by the RAW commander, the CTD said. “The terrorists were being provided with funds by the RAW.” Official added. The law enforcing authority further said that they have recovered hand grenades, afghan currency, mobile phones and videos of the sensitive places from their custody. A case has been registered against the arrested terrorists at the CTD police station.













