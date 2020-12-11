New police stations set up, jurisdictions realigned in Peshawar to improve policing: CCPO

Capital City Police have undertaken a number of reforms to improve policing in Peshawar, officials said.

Recently Peshawar also got two new police stations. Also, the jurisdictions of all police stations in the provincial capital of KP were realigned under the incumbent Capital City Police Officer, DIG Muhammad Ali Gandapur.

Speaking to this correspondent, chief of the Capital City Police Muhammad Ali Gandapur said they realigned the limits of of police stations in the provincial capital for better policing.

The realignment of the police stations’ jurisdiction was carried out for better policing and facilitating the public as the people living in an area were linked to their nearest police stations during the realignment process, the official added.

“Also, a new Warsak circle has been created in the provincial capital, and a DSP posted to take care of the area,” the officer said.

Also, two new police stations have been set up, namely Rehman Baba Police Station and Shahpur Police Station, with an aim to cater to residents of those areas and alleviate the burden on the police stations that were previously handling the issues of those areas. Peshawar is home to 34 police stations now.

The officer said that the law-enforcement machinery had also started using digital technology to promote e-policing recently, such as video conferences and monitoring certain areas via cameras.

“Also, our mobile vans have cameras that monitor the lockdown situation in various areas while our police access services and Peshawar Police’s android app is also receiving a tremendous response from public,” he added.

He says that in the ongoing corona emergency, the KP Police have frequently used drone technology to monitor the lockdown situation in various areas of the province.

“The drones are also an effective tool in operations in certain areas and it can survey an area,” he added.

Meanwhile, the android application of Peshawar Police gives each complaint or report a unique ID. “We copy the ID from one plasma screen and paste it in the search box of a map in the other. This highlights the area where the complaint or report has originated. It also reveals the contact number of the sender,” said an official working in the control room where the App is managed.

After this step, he said, the control room operators need to mark these complaints to the station house officer of the police station concerned, who directly receives the report and contacts the sender.