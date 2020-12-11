CM Sindh pledges to construct flyovers, link roads in few months

Sindh government pledged to complete projects including connecting Korangi with KPT flyover which is being constructed costing about Rs12 billion saying work on Mehran Express shall be completed soon.

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said Thursday while present at Jam Sadiq flyover for inspection of Malir Expressway that a project to join Korangi with KPT flyover is being constructed costing about Rs12 billion. While talking to the media on the occasion of site inspection of the works on Malir Expressway where chief minister mentioned Mehran Express, which he said would soon be concluded as well. Briefing the CM on the ongoing project, Malir Expressway project engineer Pervez Ambani said road alignment has been completed and the hydrological survey has, too, been done, adding that the expressway will be maintained above high-flood level.

60 percent of environmental study for the project has concluded and 60 pc of the bridge structure design, has been carried out as well. There will be a total of 7 interchanges across the Malir Expressway, chief minister was apprised during briefing, noting that up until the Landhi Bridge, this project is realized which after the laying of link road will connect it to the M9 motorway near Kathore.

Design, approval and implementation strategies are important which have been achieved in their intial stages, project engineer Ambani said. He said these have been further improved after the recent hammering monsoon rains. Further expanding on the pipeline projects, the CM said all of them will be initiated in a few months out of which some are included in the Rs1.1 trillion Karachi uplift project. “We are designing a project to connect KPT flyover with Korangi which shall cost the provincial exchequer Rs12 billion, while a water line to provide 30 million gallons of water for DHA area”, said Shah.

It is pertinent to mention that Malir Expressway that will begin from Jam Sadiq Bridge Zero Point and end at Kathore Bridge will be built with an estimated cost of 27 billion rupees and facilitate commuting between DHA Phase-VIII and Phase-IX within 20 minutes. The Sindh government is launching this mega project, with 39.4 kilometres length, under the Public-Private Partnership.

Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah visited the site of Malir Expressway on Thursday where he was given a briefing on the project. People’s Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will lay the foundation stone of the project this month, chief minister Shah stated.

Malir Expressway will be built on the left bank of the Malir River and it will be high-speed expressway, with six-lane road and three feet dual carriageway, Murad Ali Shah stated. The project have speed design of 100-kilometers per hour, he further said. The Malir Expressway would have 50 kilometers per hour speed at the Interchange and will begin from Korangi Road DHA Creek Avenue, the chief minister stated. The expressway would have a route from Jam Sadiq Bridge, Shah Faisal Colony Road, Future Colony to Kathore, he further said. “The expressway has nine crossing points for pedestrians at various places,” Shah said. The expressway will play a pivotal role to address traffic problems of Karachi, Shah concluded.