Alleged tormentor of child maid gets bail

Granting post-arrest bail facility to a woman Samina Munir who was arrested under charges of inflicting torture to minor maid in Faisalabad’s Eden Valley housing scheme, District Session Judge on Thursday directed the accused person to furnish surety bonds worth Rs100,000 against the bail.

During December 07, the Court declined to grant bail facility to the accused person and sent her to jail on 14-day judicial remand. Other accused, Rana Munir, his daughter Sidra and son-in-law Faisal have already secured bail in the case.

Last week, Madina Town police had registered an FIR against Rana Munir, Samina and others on charges of beating the minor maid after footage of them inflicting torture on Sadaf, 11, went viral on social media.

The footage showed a teenager, his mother, and uncle Munir slapping and pushing and shoving the girl in a street. The minor was thrashed after she reportedly had a scuffle with Munir’s children. The case was filed on the complaint of Samina Nadar, Child Protection Officer of the Faisalabad Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CP&WB) under sections 34 and 328-A of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).