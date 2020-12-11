ECP asks lawmakers to submit statements of assets by Dec 31

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) once again draws the attention of the Members of the Parliament and Provincial Assemblies to submit to the Election Commission by December 31, 2020, yearly statements of assets and liabilities including their spouse and dependent children as on the preceding 30th day of June on Form-B.

According to the ECP, all parliamentarians by Dec 31 each year have to submit to the commission, yearly statements of assets and liabilities including similar details of their spouses and dependent children as on the preceding June 30 on Form B. The commission, through a press release on the first day of January each year, will publish names of members who fail to submit the requisite statements of assets and liabilities within the period specified under sub-section (1).

The commission will on Jan 16 by an order suspend the membership of a member of an assembly or Senate who fails to submit the statement of assets and liabilities by January 15 and such member will cease to function till he or she files the statement of assets and liabilities.

The ECP further said that any member submitting fake statement of assets and liabilities under this section in material particulars may be proceeded against for committing the offence of corrupt practice. The ECP said that the prescribed form, along with instructions and guidelines prepared in this regard, can be obtained free of cost from the Election Commission of Pakistan Secretariat, Islamabad, offices of provincial election commissioners in each province, Senate Secretariat, National Assembly Secretariat, and secretariats of provincial assemblies.