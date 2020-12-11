Instagram, Facebook, Messenger down for users across globe

Facebook, Instagram, and Messenger are down in various parts of the world as multiple users have reported the downtime. The Facebook-owned social media apps went down at around 03:00 PST, according to the website Downdetector, which monitors online outages.

Users are unable to send messages and are being flashed an error message which says the app is ‘waiting for network’. Reported issues with Facebook Messenger include being unable to connect to the servers and new messages not coming in. On Instagram too, direct messages are reportedly not working for some in addition to stories not loading.

Downdetector shows thousands of people have reported issues with Facebook Messenger. More than half (52 per cent) of reported issues with Messenger are related to sending and receiving messages. ‘We are aware that some people are having trouble sending messages on Messenger, Instagram and Workplace Chat,’ a Facebook spokesperson told foreign media outlet. WhatsApp, which is also owned by Facebook, does not appear to be affected.