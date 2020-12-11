Police Mobile Service to visit WCCI once a week

Inspector General of Police Punjab Inam Ghani has said that a one-day visit of the Police Mobile Service Center Van should be arranged every week at the Women’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry so that women may take benefits from fast track service delivery of police at their offices. He further said that in the mobile service van, the members of the Women’s Chamber of Commerce would be able to avail 14 modern policing facilities under one roof which would save their valuable time and capital. He further said that women belonging to the business community can also avail the benefit of Punjab Police Employee Registration and Tenancy Registration Rules so that they could face minimum hassle in case of various problems. He further said that gender crimes were rampant in all the districts of the province for this, women help desks have been set up for the immediate redressal of the grievances where women can seek immediate relief from the police regarding their problems. He further said that professional begging mafia is a source of trouble for families especially women and in this regard operations are underway in collaboration with the Child Protection and Welfare Bureau to eradicate traffic congestion, while monitoring of Safe City cameras is being used to improve traffic management, especially for the lane system. He further said that eradication of sexual violence against women, harassment, acid attack, honor killing and other socio-economic crimes are among the top priorities of Punjab Police and therefore “Women Safety App” has been launched with effective use of modern technology. By registering on this, all working women and housewives of the province, female students in case of emergency can get immediate help and cooperation from the police and other relevant agencies. He expressed these views during a meeting with a delegation from the Women’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry at the Central Police Office here today.













