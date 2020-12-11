ASF seizes 21kg heroin from a car at Islamabad Airport

The Airport Security Force (ASF) claimed on Thursday to have seized a huge quantity of heroin from a car at New Islamabad International Airport. According to ASF officials, the vehicle was searched as it entered the airport’s parking area, resulting in the recovery of 21 kilogrammes of heroin whose worth is estimated at millions of rupees in the international market. They said driver Muhammad Ahmed, who hailed from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP)’s Khyber agency, was taken into custody. After initial interrogation, he was handed over to the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) for further investigation.

On December 02, the Airport Security Force foiled a drug smuggling bid at Allama Iqbal International Airport Lahore. 9.04 kilogrammes of heroin were recovered from the luggage of a passenger during a manual search. The drug was concealed at the bottom of a trolley bag. The passenger, named Tasawar Ijaz, a resident of Rawalpindi, was to board Qatar Airways’ Milan-bound flight, QR-629.