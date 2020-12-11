Pak-China TCM training project kicks off in Qingdao

The opening ceremony of the International Training Program “China Pakistan Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) Technical Training Course 2020” kicked off in the digital classroom of Qingdao Binhai University, Gwadar Pro reported on Thursday.

The TCM training project is one of the 49 national projects approved by the Ministry of Education and the Department of International Cooperation and Exchanges. It is also the first overseas TCM Technical Training course conducted by Qingdao Binhai University.

According to the report, at the opening ceremony, Vice President of Qingdao Binhai University, Liu Lianxin pointed out that as one of China’s national quintessence, TCM has rooted in China’s traditional culture for thousands of years, it is a profound and sophisticated science.

The school invited experts in the field to make sure that the content of this training course is rich and diverse. He further expressed that Pakistani students are welcomed to study in Qingdao Binhai University for the degree of TCM. “Pakistan has been a consistent friend to China. Earlier this year, when China was fighting against the epidemic, Pakistan, as China’s “iron Brother”, overcame its own difficulties, mobilized all sectors and actively sent PPE’s to China, which the Chinese people will never forget”, he added.

Vice President of Pakistan College of Physicians and Surgeons & Ex-Principal of SIMS, Prof. Ayaz Mahmoud expressed his gratitude to Qingdao Binhai University for the careful organization of this training event, emphasized that both China and Pakistan have ancient civilizations and profound histories, as well as splendid and rich cultural traditions.

This training event offered a great opportunity for Pakistani teachers and students, especially young students, to learn about Chinese and Pakistani culture and TCM. The 14-day training course on TCM techniques will be hold online. It aims to explain the basic theories and advanced practical knowledge of TCM to Pakistani teachers and students, with a theory plus practical training method. The content involves meridian and acupuncture General monographs, as well as various massage techniques, Tuna, moxibustion techniques, and compression techniques.