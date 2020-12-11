Pfizer hands PRCS Rs 20m grant

Pfizer Foundation has handed a Rs 20 million donation to Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS). CEO Pfizer Pakistan SM Wajeeh handed the certificate to Chairman PRCS Abrar ul Haq at a simple ceremony held at the National Headquarters (NHQ) on Wednesday.

The Rs 20 million grant will help address the urgent needs of PRCS, which is making relentless effort to minimize the spread of the virus within communities and strengthen the healthcare system against the future public health threats, according to a press release issue by the organisation. The grant will also contribute towards capacity enhancement of PRCS’ Rawalpindi Corona Care Hospital (RCCH) by setting up a special ward and covering its operating expenses for six months.

Abrar ul Haq acknowledged Pfizer’s global contribution for COVID 19, particularly for Rawalpindi Corona Care Hospital. “PRCS, being an auxiliary to the government, is at the forefront of fighting this pandemic and augmenting the government’s response to the disease,” he said.

SM Wajeeh said Pfizer had been operating in Pakistan for over 60 years and is fully committed to serving the patients through its innovative solutions. He said Pfizer Foundation is playing its role globally to strengthen healthcare capacity, especially in low and middle income geographies. He expressed hope that the partnership between Pfizer Foundation and PRCS will help enhance the latter’s capacity to combat COVID-19.