Govt striving hard to make provinces more autonomous: NA Speaker

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Thursday said that close cooperation between federal and provinces is the prime requirement for prosperous and developed country. Talking to Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Mushtaq Ghani in Islamabad, he said the challenges faced by country demand unity as second wave of COVID-19 is severe in its impacts. Asad Qaiser said that the incumbent government is striving hard to make provinces more autonomous. He said the country cannot afford political instability in these critical times. He said the political leadership needs to rise above their politics for the protection of lives of the people. On this occasion, Mushtaq Ghani appreciated the efforts of the Speaker National Assembly to bring federation and provinces together and the steps taken by federation to stop the pandemic COVID-19.













