Ex-Secretary PCB, Col. (R) Rafi Nasim passes away

Col. (R) Rafi Nasim, former Secretary/Chief Executive, Pakistan Cricket Board and a distinguished Ravian left for his eternal abode on Monday, December 7, 2020.

He was buried at the Cavalry Ground Graveyard, Lahore Cantt. After retiring from Pakistan Army, he remained associated with Wapda as well as Pakistan Cricket Board for over 15 years in various capacities. He also remained Secretary of the Pakistan Veterans Cricket Association for several years.

During his illustrious career, he has authored/contributed about 2000 articles on Sports and other subjects in various Daily Newspapers including the Daily Times, The News, The Nation, The Sun International, Jang etc. He is survived by his widow, 3 children and grandchildren