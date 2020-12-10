Lake City Winter Classic Women’s Golf to be held today

LAHORE: The inaugural Lake City Winter Classic Golf Tournament will be contested at the Lake City Golf Course here on Thursday (today). An event exclusively for women, this 18 holes golf competition is expected to be vehemently fought under intense competing conditions as participants include twelve girls, while others are experienced women with endearing golf playing capabilities. What needs to be highlighted is that women’s golf is progressing remarkably and in particular those falling in the girls bracket are really going places. Their talent is exceptional and so is their yearning for upgrading their technical golf game. The tournament director of this distinguished golf activity is Mina Zainab, now considered an inspiring organiser who keeps the women golfers engaged and preoccupied in combat oriented golf tournaments. And in this way she supports development of women’s golf, providing opportunities that will in the long run help the talent loaded ones to flourish.

In the race for honours the eligibility is that competing women will be allowed a handicap of 36 and below and the three best gross performers and three best net score achievers will be honored with awards .While competition in these two segments is expected to be heated and impassioned, the more proficient names that stand out are those of the two sisters Parkha Ijaz and Rimsha Ijaz. After many years of draught in women’s golf, these two young ones have emerged as golf players who can be classified in the dexterous and masterly ones classification. Whenever they compete, their playing scores are majestic and hence top positions fall in their lap. As for national rankings, these two enjoy number one and number two national rankings. Their nearest challengers are Suniya Osama and Ghazala Yasmin. Net category favorite ones are Iman Ali Shah, Shahzadi Gulfam, Shabana Waheed, Alizeh Shah, Laiba Shah, Uzma Khurshid and Mina Zainab herself. Prize distribution will take place at 3:00 pm at Lake City Golf Club and chief guest will be Punjab Governor Chaudhary Sarwar.