Gold price in the country decreased on Wednesday as 10 grams yellow metal was available at Rs95,900 after a decrease of Rs400. The price of 10 grams gold was recorded at Rs96,300 on Tuesday last. Meanwhile, gold price in the international spot market went down and it was available at $1,860.70 an ounce at 1405 hours GMT after losing $10.60 an ounce in its value as compared to its value on Tuesday last.