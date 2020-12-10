India’s extremist policies threaten regional peace: FM

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that India’s policies based on Hindutva ideology have threatened peace and stability of the entire region.

The foreign minister was speaking at a consultative meeting about regional security and Pakistan’s priorities in the fedefalon Wednesday.

The minister said that Pakistan has presented undeniable and solid evidence before the world through the dossier about India’s sponsorship of terrorism inside Pakistan. He expressed deep concern over the continuity of brutalities by Indian occupation forces in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) amid COVID-19.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said economic diplomacy is being pursued to promote investment in the country and reduce the impact of Covid-19 on the economy. He said timely completion of the CPEC projects is the government’s top priority. The Foreign Minister said peace and stability in Afghanistan is imperative for the entire region. He said Pakistan will continue playing its reconciliatory role for peace in the region including Afghanistan.