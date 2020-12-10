Mercury drops to minus 21 after snowfall in Diamer

Temperatures dropped in upper areas of Diamer district in Gilgit-Baltistan region to intense cold after sporadic snowfall for last two days. Mercury dropped to minus-21 Celsius at Nanga Parbat base camp, according to a weather report on Wednesday. Babusar Top, Nanga Parbat base camp and Fairy Meadows have received heavy rainfall, according to weather report. Battugah Top and adjoining areas have also received snowfall on mountains. Babusar Top and Battugah Top have received over four feet snowfall in the snow spell. Mercury has dropped to minus-21 at Nanga Parbat base camp, at Fairy Meadows minus-11, while at Babusar Top and Battugah Top minus 12 and minus 10 Celsius respectively as the snowfall continued in the area. Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast cold weather in most of the districts in Balochistan during next 24 hours, while very cold in northern part of the province. The temperature in Quetta and Kalat has dropped to one degree Celsius, the weather office said. It is to be mentioned here that the met office had predicted rain with snowfall over the hills in Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Kohistan, Mansehra and Abbottabad, from Monday to Wednesday under the influence of a westerly weather system.