Flights cancelled, trains delayed due to dense fog

Flight operation at Allama Iqbal International Airport of Lahore was disrupted again on Wednesday due to fog and other technical reasons while train departure and arrival time also affected amid dense fog. As many as nine domestic and international flights to/from Lahore were cancelled and three other flights have been delayed. Cancelled flights: Flight IF-342 to Najaf Iraq from Lahore, PA-416 to Dubai, PA-417 from Dubai to Lahore, ER-520 from Karachi to Lahore, ER-521 to Karachi from Lahore, from Karachi to Lahore Er-522, Serene Air Er-523 to Karachi from Lahore, PA-306 from Karachi to Lahore, PA-307 from Lahore to Karachi. Fog enveloped the plain areas of Punjab Wednesday morning, disrupting train schedules at Lahore and Karachi Railway Stations also. The TV channel reported that train schedules to Karachi Railway Station have been disrupted. Shalimar Express reached Karachi Railway Station with six hours delay, Karachi Express and Allama Iqbal Express will now reach their destinations with two and half hours delay, Shah Hussain Express and Pakistan Express were also delayed by two and half hours. Tezgam and Chipak Business Express both were also delayed, VIP Green Line train was also behind by one hour.