Business Community is the backbone of the country: Chairman NAB

Justice Javed Iqbal Chairman NAB said that NAB has great regard for the valuable services of the business community in the progress and prosperity of the country. Talking to a delegation of Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association led by Dr. Jassu Mal T. Leemani, Chairman Cotton Ginners Association, Mr. Sohail, Mahmood, Ex-Chairman, Muhammad Ishaq, Executive Member, Alamdar Hussain, Muhammad Auoub, and azal Abbas, Member at NAB Headquarters.

Justice Javed Iqbal Chairman NAB has said that NAB is not pursuing the sales and income tax related cases of the business community and had transferred all the cases related to sales tax and income tax to Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) as per law. He said that the notices issued by NAB Multan and NAB Sukkur to some of the owners of Pakistan Cotton Ginners Factories are being held in abeyance. In the light of the above position, Chairman NAB will himself examine the cases as per law. He said it is only rumors that the business community is allegedly perturbed due to NAB actions which are not correct as 1240 references have been filed by NAB in the respected Accountability Courts in various parts of the country and not a single reference against any owner of Cotton Ginning factory has been filed by NAB which negates the propaganda against NAB. He said that the Business Community is playing an important role in the economic development of the country. He said a prosperous business community makes prosperous Pakistan. He said that NAB is performing its national duties as per law and strongly believes in self respect of every person as NAB is a people friendly institution.

The Honorable Mr. Justice Javed Iqbal, Chairman NAB said that the Business Community is the backbone of the country and NAB accords high priority to resolve the issues of the business community by establishing special complaints cells at NAB Headquarters and all regional bureaus of NAB. He said that NAB had established last year a special desk headed by a Director had been established at NAB headquarters to address business community issues. NAB is trying its utmost efforts to address problems of the business community as per law. The delegation of Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association led by Dr. Jassu Mal T. Leemani, Chairman Cotton Ginners Association thanked Honorable Mr. Justice Javed Iqbal, Chairman NAB for resolving the issues of the business community and expressed confidence over NAB. He appreciated the remarkable efforts of NAB for eradication of corruption under the dynamic leadership of Honorable Mr. Justice Javed Iqbal Chairman NAB for making Pakistan corruption free. Dr. Jassu Mal T. Leemani, Chairman Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association, Pakistan Flour Mills assured all out support to NAB in eradication of corruption from the country.