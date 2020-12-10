Punjab Highway Patrol to install fog lights, reflectors and soft barriers at toll plazas

On the direction of Inspector General of Police Punjab Inam Ghani and Additional IGP PHP Shahid Hanif, a high level meeting was held at the DIG PHP office to review other professional matters including prevention of accidents during fog on Lahore-Sialkot Motorway. A meeting was held in which Special Protection Unit, Ring Road Authority, National Highway Authority, Frontier Works Organization and other officers were also present. The meeting was chaired by DIG PHP Dr. Abid Khan and prevention of accidents due to fog , deployment of force and other professional matters were discussed.

According to details, the meeting was attended by Shujaat Ali Rana, SSP PHP Gujranwala, Mohammad Nadeem (Colonel Retired) Commander SPU, Ghulam Safdar (Major Retired) Deputy Director SPU Lahore, Mohammad Asif Director Lahore Sialkot Motorway National Highway Authority, Abdul Mazeef Deputy Manager Lahore Sialkot Motorway FWO, DSP PHP Lahore Headquarters Zulfiqar Ali Khan, DSP Operations and Training PHP Headquarters Rao Kamran, DSP PHP Sheikhupura Muhammad Usman, DSP PHP Sialkot Atiq-ur-Rehman, DSP Ring Road Imtiaz-ur-Rehman, DSP Ring Road Headquarters Mobin Sharif, Admin Officer Lahore Sialkot Motorway Muhammad Fateh and General Manager Construction National Highway Authority Malik Asad Khokar attended the meeting.

The meeting discussed security issues of Lahore-Sialkot Motorway, accidents due to current fog and practical measures to prevent accidents. The provision of ambulance, recovery vehicle, road furniture, fiber cabin and barriers on Lahore-Sialkot Motorway has been discussed with the officers of the concerned agencies while written letters will also be sent in this regard.

DIG Punjab Highway Patrol Dr. Abid Khan while giving instructions said that in case of lack of effective visibility of driving on the motorway, the patrolling beat officer will inform his concerned district officer and while taking action on this he will contact with concerned departments and Lahore Sialkot Motorway will also be temporarily closed for a specified period of time.