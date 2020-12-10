No option except further restrictions if SOPs not followed: Asad

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar has warned that the government will be left with no option but to impose further restrictions in the next two weeks if the standard operating procedures (SOPs) against coronavirus are not taken seriously.

Addressing a press conference after the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) meeting on Wednesday, the federal minister said that public’s ‘non-serious attitude’ towards the deadly virus will impel the government to take stern actions in order to curb the virus spread.

Noting that the government had limited public gatherings to 300 but the decision was not being implemented, Umar said that the coronavirus spread has increased due to these reasons.