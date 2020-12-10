KP’ PDWP approves 29 schemes of Rs.32250.3 million

KPK Provincial Development Working Party on Wednesday approved 29 schemes of Rs.32250.307 million while considering as many as 33 schemes pertaining to Health, Higher Education, Water, Multi-Sectoral Development Relief & Rehabilitation, Elementary & Secondary Education Roads and Social Welfare sectors for the uplift of the province. However, four schemes were deferred due to inadequate designs and was returned to the respective department for rectification. The 12th meeting of PDWP was held under the Chairmanship of Shakeel Qadir Khan, the Additional Chief Secretary P&D Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on 9th December, 2020 through video link. The meeting was attended by members of PDWP and concerned departments.