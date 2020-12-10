Protest held against mass killing of Afghans by Australian forces

The civil society organizations and students on Wednesday condemned the unlawful killing of as many as 39 people in Afghanistan by Australian elite soldiers.

In a demonstration held at the National Press Club, the protestors said that the act was a serious war crime. Holding placards and banners inscribed with slogans against Australian Army, a number of protestors gathered and asked the international community to take action of this brutal step of the Australian armed forces.

“The Australian forces completely violated the Geneva Convention due to which they should be penalized under international war laws,” they demanded adding that the Australian army should be fired from the NATO forces alliance. The Geneva Conventions comprise four treaties, and three additional protocols, that establish the standards of international law for humanitarian treatment in war.

Aftermath of World War-II, the Geneva convention was signed that comprises four treaties and three additional protocols that establish the standards of international law for humanitarian treatment in war. In the treaty the basic rights of wartime prisoners for civilians and military personnel, established protections for the wounded and sick, and established protections for the civilians in and around a war-zone. The protestors said that the Australian forces thoroughly ignored this historical treaty and killed a number of innocent Agfhans that was not only illegal but unethical. They alleged that some patrol commanders, who were treated as demigods, required junior soldiers to shoot innocent masses to fulfil their heinous wishes and illegal interests through such bloodshed. They demanded that the Australian senior office bearers including Prime Minister and Chief of Army Staff should step down.

Furthermore, the Australian government, protestors added, should give 1 million dollars to the families that lost their beloved as compensation. “The United Nations should pass a resolution against the brutal act of Australia and all other international human rights organizations should raise voice respectively against the killing,” they suggested.