Moschino’s baguette bag is latest addition to 2020’s bizarre style trends

What a fashionably crazy year 2020 has been – from grass-stained denim to ripped tights and potato sack pants. But, the year isn’t over yet, and looks like Moschino has jumped onto the bandwagon of introducing bizarre fashion trends. The luxury Italian brand’s latest product has left netizens confused. Any why not, the bag looks exactly like a baguette! The baguette bag, which costs $1,170, is described as a “maxi clutch in high-frequency printed baguette-shaped faux leather and gold plated plate Moschino Made In Heaven.” The bag is not only called baguette, it also resembles a fresh loaf of baguette and comes with a gold-plated chain strap. As a part of the brand’s latest collection, it has also launched a sister clutch that resembles a croissant! It is described as a “clutch with chain and magnet closure in the shape of a croissant, high frequency printed and gold plated detail Moschino Label Made In Heaven”.