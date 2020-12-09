Neelam Muneer tests positive for COVID-19, asks for prayers

Actress Neelam Muneer is the latest to fall prey to the ongoing pandemic after testing positive for coronavirus a few days ago.

A day after rumours about her health started doing the rounds, Neelum Muneer took to Instagram to share an update, saying, “I have tested positive for Covid-19, however, my family members are all safe and healthy, Alhamdulillah.”

She went on to share her experience with the illness, terming it the “most challenging and difficult things that, personally, I and my family have ever had to endure.” She also assured that she had quarantined herself and is feeling much better now.

She went on to share her experience with the illness, terming it the ‘most challenging and difficult things that, personally, I and my family have ever had to endure’

“I request all my well-wishers to please pray for my speedy recovery and I also request all of you to please observe all the SOPs. Protect your loved ones by wearing masks in public places, avoid large gatherings, boost your immune system, and above all, trust in Allah,” she wrote, closing her message.

She also had a strong message in her caption for the post, saying, “Covid is a reality and we have to fight it.” Here’s wishing that Muneer recovers and feels betters soon.