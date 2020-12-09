Mahira shares BTS photos of ‘Neelofar’

Pakistan’s favourite on-screen couple Mahira Khan and Fawad Khan will soon be gracing the silver screens with their upcoming film ‘Neelofar.’

Turning to her Instagram, the ‘Raees’ star unveiled behind-the-scenes photographs of the film as she and her ‘Humsafar’ co-star wrapped up the shoot for the film.

Alongside the photos, Mahira Khan wrote a heartfelt caption about her character as well as the cast and crew of the film.

‘I take with me a piece of you.. leaving a bit of my soul with you. My darling Neelofar, I shall miss you, oh so much,’ she wrote

“Here is a shout out to all those who worked on this film. Each and every one of them put their heart and soul in it. Can’t wait for all of you to see our hard work and love on your screens soon. Ameen,” she added.

Mahira and Fawad Khan’s on-screen chemistry in ‘Humsafar’ had been a hit, after which the two were cast alongside each other in film director and cinematographer Bilal Lashari’s ‘The Legend of Maula Jutt.’ ‘Neelofar’ will be the actors’ third on-screen pairing.